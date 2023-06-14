Marc L. Andreessen Sells 367,583 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Samsara

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

