Marc L. Andreessen Sells 367,583 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Samsara Price Performance
IOT stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.