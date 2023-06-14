Marilyn Romano Buys 982 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Marilyn Romano purchased 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Marilyn Romano acquired 25 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170.50.

NRIM stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 20.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

