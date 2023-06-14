Mark C. Schneyer Sells 974 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $24,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,056.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

