Mark D. Hogan Buys 4,934 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Several analysts have commented on BCBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.