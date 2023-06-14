Mark D. Wolf Sells 2,000 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.