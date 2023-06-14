Mark Newman Purchases 7,661 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chemours Stock Performance
CC opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemours Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.
Institutional Trading of Chemours
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
