Mark Newman Purchases 7,661 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

