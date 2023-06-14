Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.4 %

Marten Transport stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,286,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

