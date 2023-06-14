Matthew W. Foehr Purchases 115,000 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $519,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,520.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OmniAb Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OABI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.