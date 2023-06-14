MediaAlpha (MAX) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 782 4564 9887 260 2.62

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.77 MediaAlpha Competitors $10.14 billion $69.42 million -26.18

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -39.35% -173.96% -7.12%

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

