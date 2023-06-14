MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.3 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.