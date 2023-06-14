MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Major Shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D Sells 8,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

