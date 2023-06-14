Michael G. Huebert Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 720.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.