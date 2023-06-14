Michael Kim Sells 4,979 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $149,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.