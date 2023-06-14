Michael Kim Sells 4,979 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $149,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.