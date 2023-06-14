Michael M. Calbert Acquires 2,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.53. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

