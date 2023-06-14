Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 3.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.65% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $251,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

