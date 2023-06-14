Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Outperform

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,635,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

