Morgan Stanley Upgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to “Overweight”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,910. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

