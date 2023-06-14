MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

