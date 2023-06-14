MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MYTE. Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE MYTE opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.92 million, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.90.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

