National Bank Financial Comments on Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.40 million.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.