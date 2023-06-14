National Bank Financial Increases Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Price Target to C$4.80

Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bravo Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRVMF opened at $2.62 on Monday. Bravo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

