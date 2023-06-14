nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,765 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $13,223.18.

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $6,123.94.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

