Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $18.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ACMR stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,250. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 160.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

