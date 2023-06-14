Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) versus Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Financial Contrast

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Kingsoft Cloud 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nerdy and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 44.44%. Given Nerdy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74% Kingsoft Cloud -34.47% -27.41% -15.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.85 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -8.70 Kingsoft Cloud $1.19 billion 1.44 -$385.40 million ($1.58) -4.27

Nerdy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nerdy beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, game, entertainment, e-commerce, education, traveling, advertising, intelligent mobility, office automation, artificial intelligent, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

