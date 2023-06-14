Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 185,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

