Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $375.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $437.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

