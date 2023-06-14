NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Critical Analysis

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $914.53 million 2.31 $59.65 million $0.81 36.68 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 2.22 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 6.52% 5.81% 4.03% Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. engages in the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its business includes Sharing Blocks, ECrent, Buddigo, 3D Discovery, AnyWorkspace, JEBE Production, and Dyeing Machines. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

