Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity.

Specifically, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $856.74 million, a PE ratio of -2,391.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

