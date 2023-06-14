NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.