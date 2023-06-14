NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NXGN stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $10,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 450,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.