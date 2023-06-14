Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.25

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 316483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

About Nextracker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.