NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NN Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $17.72 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

NN Group Increases Dividend

About NN Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Stories

