Northcoast Research Downgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $80.61 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

