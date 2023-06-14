Northcoast Research Downgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $80.61 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.