NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWE. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

