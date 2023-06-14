Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 12481798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 5.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

