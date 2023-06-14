NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
NBY stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
