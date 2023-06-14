NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NBY stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

