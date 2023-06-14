NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 3258816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NU by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

