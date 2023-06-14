NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 3258816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.
NU Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NU by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
