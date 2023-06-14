Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

Shares of NTR opened at C$80.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$70.69 and a 12 month high of C$132.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.74.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.03 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 19.32%. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.8644068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

