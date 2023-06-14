Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
