OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Financial Review

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -1.71% -0.47% -0.45% Ardmore Shipping 37.86% 44.35% 26.38%

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 146.0%. Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. OceanPal pays out -29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardmore Shipping pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

OceanPal has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Ardmore Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million 0.18 -$330,000.00 ($13.80) -0.20 Ardmore Shipping $500.61 million 0.99 $138.45 million $4.65 2.64

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OceanPal and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.45%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than OceanPal.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats OceanPal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.