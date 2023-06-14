Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.96

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1140144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $492.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
