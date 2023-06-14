Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.96

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1140144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $492.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summer Road LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

