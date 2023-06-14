Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCS. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Oculis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

About Oculis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

