Odeon Capital Group Initiates Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Analysts at Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

