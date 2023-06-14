Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Appian Way Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Appian Way Asset Management LP lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401,987 shares during the period. Olin comprises approximately 6.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Olin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

