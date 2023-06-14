Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

