Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Oracle by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

