Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36-12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

