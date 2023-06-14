Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is Almitas Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661,005 shares during the period. Orchid Island Capital makes up 2.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Orchid Island Capital worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE ORC opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -62.74%.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.