Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is Almitas Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661,005 shares during the period. Orchid Island Capital makes up 2.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Orchid Island Capital worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.3 %
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -62.74%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
