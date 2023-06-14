Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 111,500 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Stock

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,165,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Kernel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kernel Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

