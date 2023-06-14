Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

